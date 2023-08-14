Happy to be Home with the Benkos Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season of the charming reality series Happy to Be Home in the Benkos is hosted by the accomplished interior designer Gray Benko.

In this compelling six-part series, Gray, her artist husband Mike, and her expert construction father Grumpy set out on a journey to renovate dilapidated homes into colorful, whimsical havens.

As they see Gray’s imaginative vision come to life, viewers will be treated for a immersive experience.

She bravely takes on the task of reviving houses with color, inventiveness, and a dash of enchantment thanks to her intuitive sense of design and a team of professionals.

Each episode promises to motivate and enthrall, with anything from breathtaking room makeovers to mind-blowing transformations.

Happy to Be Home Without the Benkos may end up becoming your new favorite if you’re looking for a new home improvement program to binge watch.

However, geo-restrictions prevent viewers in India from accessing HBO Max. But do not worry, ExpressVPN can help you get around these limitations and watch Happy To Be Home Again the Benkos on HBO Max from India.

Happy to be Home with the Benkos Season 2 Release Date

Happy to Be Home to the Benkos Season 2’s projected release date has yet to be officially announced.

It is unclear if the program is now on hiatus or whether preparations for the future season continue to be made, and fans anxiously anticipate the next season with the release of a new schedule.

Fans may look forward to the exciting moment when Happy to Come Home Season 2 debuts with a fresh new season as they wait for the show’s return.

Be assured that we will inform you as soon as any changes or developments are released.

The program promises to provide viewers with a fresh feeling of inspiration and creativity, whether it be an extension of the pleasurable makeovers or an introduction of fresh obstacles and creative attempts.

Happy to be Home with the Benkos Season 2 Cast

Gray Benko – Designer/Host/Photographer

Mike Benko – Craftsman/ Host/Painter

Joe Benko, aka Grumpy – Contactor

Blind Nil – Producer

Buck Ross – Producer

Happy to be Home with the Benkos Season 2 Trailer

Happy to be Home with the Benkos Season 2 Plot

Gray shared information about the show’s announcement on Instagram at the conclusion of January.

She captioned a photo with the words, “This has proven to be an enjoyable, challenging, and gratifying 8 months, and I am looking forward to sharing our show with you this Spring.”