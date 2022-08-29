Happy World Video Game Day! We tell you why and since when it is celebrated on this date

Every August 29, the Spanish-speaking community celebrates World Video Game Day or Gamer’s Day.

If you are one of those who is tired of a national or international day of something being celebrated every day, perhaps today you can put that feeling aside and join the celebration of the world video game dayan important date that the Spanish-speaking community commemorates every August 29.

It is never a bad time to celebrate one of the hobbies that moves millions of people around the world and that, for quite a few years now, has gone far beyond entertainment, being used not only for fun, but as learning methods or as a very useful and immersive way of dealing with important issues or narrating stories that, on occasions, have nothing to envy to other audiovisual fields.

It has been held since August 29, 2008But, at this point, you may be wondering why and since when World Video Game Day, or Gamer’s Day, is celebrated every August 29, and the truth is that the reason is not very special nor does it hold any very exciting mystery. Just some of the main video game magazines on the market and part of the industry more than a decade ago agreed that it should be so. since 2008celebrating this playful tool ever since at the end of the summer month.

However, it is a date that is not shared internationally in some territories. Without going further, the United States prefers September 12 as National Video Game Day. As a curiosity, tell you that World Video Game Day shares a date with the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, which is also located today.

Along with World Video Game Day, within the sector itself, different dates are celebrated throughout the year, such as, for example, the mario day that Nintendo commemorates every March 10 for the fact that ‘Mar. 10’ forms, with letters and numbers, the name of the iconic plumber.

Whether you are a player on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices or any of the platforms that have allowed us to enjoy this passion for fifty years, We wish you a happy World Video Game Day!

