HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh: There is no addition of this PM of a country that speaks its words in less words, know

HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh: Today is the 88th birthday of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Before becoming the Prime Minister of the country, he was Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao's government in 1991. As finance minister, he created a new definition for economic reforms in the country. During that time, the foundation of the roadmap to pursue economic reforms in modern India and country was laid by him in the Union Budget.

Manmohan Singh remains PM for most days after Nehru-Indira

Dr. Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister for 10 years and 4 days from 2004 to 2014. After Jawaharlal Nehru (about 17 years) and Indira Gandhi (about 11 years), Dr. Manmohan Singh remained the Prime Minister for the longest time in the country. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who speaks his words in less words, is considered a veteran of economic affairs. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Born today in a village in the Punjab province of undivided India

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, one of the great economists of the country, was born in a village in the Punjab province of undivided India. He completed matriculation from Punjab University in 1948 and further studies from Cambridge University, UK. He completed his D.Phil from Oxford University in 1962. He then taught at Punjab University and Delhi School of Economics.

Manmohan Singh has so many degrees, Padma Vibhushan was awarded

Dr. Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission; Chairman of Reserve Bank of India; Prime Minister’s Advisor; Has also served as the Chairman of the University Grants Commission. He was the Finance Minister of the country from 1991 to 1996 and he formulated a wide-ranging policy for economic reforms. In 1987, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honor.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted and congratulated his birthday

Former Congress president and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has tweeted and congratulated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday. In his congratulatory message, Rahul Gandhi wrote that ‘India is feeling the absence of depth like Dr. Manmohan Singh in the Prime Minister. His (Dr. Manmohan Singh) honesty, decency and dedication is an inspiration to all of us. Wish him a very happy birthday. Have a good year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh. ‘