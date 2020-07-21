Har Ki Pauri Me Bijli Giri: Lightning fell in Har Ki Pauri, 80 feet long wall collapsed

Amid heavy rains in most parts of the country, a major accident has occurred in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In Haridwar’s famous Har ki Pauri, there has been an incident of celestial lightning. A large wall fell here due to lightning and debris spread nearby. However, there is no information to harm any person in this accident so far. Also Read – Corona’s ban on devotion: CM Rawat appeals to devotees due to Kovid 19- Do not come to Haridwar on Somavati Amavasya

Significantly, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains throughout Uttarakhand. Recently, there was a cloudburst in the state. There has been a huge loss due to lightning in Har Ki Pauri. Power supply has also been disrupted in the area after the accident. The length of the wall collapsed due to lightning was about 80 feet.

According to the report, this incident happened near Pauri Brahmakand in Har Ki Pauri. The electric transformer and the wall were damaged in it.

After this accident, the police administration and the servicemen of Shri Ganga Sabha have put a barricade to prevent devotees from going to Pauri Brahmakund. The administration is working to remove debris from the incident site.