Harbhajan Singh And Geeta Basra Blessed With Child Boy: ‘Our Hearts Are Complete, Our Lives Entire’ | LatestLY

New Delhi, July 10: India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and spouse Geeta Basra had been blessed with a child boy. The veteran off-spinner introduced the coming in their 2d kid on social media on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Blessed with a child boy #thankful #babyboy. shukar aa Tera maalka.”

Harbhajan additionally shared a remark that learn, “A brand new little hand for us to carry, his love is grand, valuable as gold. An exquisite present, so particular and candy. Our hearts are complete, our lives whole. We thank almighty for blessing with a wholesome child boy. Each Geeta and the newborn are doing effectively.” Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra Blessed With a Child Boy (See Publish).

“We’re beaten with pleasure and wish to prolong our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for his or her consistent love and reinforce,” added Harbhajan.

Harbhajan married actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015, at his local position in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple have a daughter, Hinaya, who was once born in July 2016.

Harbhajan lately performs for two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders after he was once launched by means of Chennai Tremendous Kings forward of final 12 months’s public sale. He final performed for India in 2016. The spinner had performed a very important function in India’s Global Cup-winning squads within the 2007 T20 Global Cup and the 2011 ODI Global Cup.

Harbhajan is about to fly to UAE later this 12 months to participate in the rest of IPL 2021 for KKR.

