Hard analysis by Buffon on the day that Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Juventus: “He made us lose our DNA”

Gianluigi Buffon gave his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s passage through Juventus (Photo: REUTERS)

When Cristiano Ronaldo signed by the Juventus From Real Madrid, the intention of the Italian club was to add a first-rate figure to transfer its power in Italy to the European level and fight for the UEFA Champions League. He did not achieve the goal, which generated some criticism and analysis, such as that of the experienced Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who made a strong reflection on the passage of CR7 for Turin.

In an exclusive talk with Hristo Stoichkov for the sports channel HOUR from Mexico, Gigi Buffon confessed that the unity and communion that existed in the dressing room of the Old lady was lost when the Portuguese star made his landing in Italy.

“Juventus had the opportunity to win the Champions League the first year it came, which was the one I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn’t understand what happened. When I came back I worked with CR7 for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team“Said current Parma goalkeeper.

Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo were Serie A champions with Juventus (Photo: REUTERS)

Buffon believe that before the arrival of Cristiano were very close to being European champions because in the you There was a great collective spirit, something that was in the background when the Portuguese gunner joined them. “When we reached the Champions League final in 2017 it was because we were a experienced team and we operated as a unit. There was that competition within the group for places in the eleven. We lost that with Ronaldo”, He pointed.

It is something similar to what he pointed out on some occasions Leonardo Bonucci, who months ago made some similar comments about the influence of Ronaldo at Juventus. “Just training with him gave us something extra, but unconsciously the players began to think that their mere presence was enough to win games. We started to fall a little short in our daily work, humility, sacrifice, the desire to be up to date with your teammate. In recent years, I think you can see that, “he said. Bonucci in an interview with The Athletic.

Gianluigi Buffon did not rule out retiring from soccer in the United States (Photo: REUTERS)

To their 43 years, after many seasons as one of the best in the elite, Gigi Buffon he is still active and confessed that he does not plan to retire. In addition, he commented that he does not rule out playing outside of Italy again: “Not having won the Champions League is what keeps my competitive spirit alive. I am in good shape and I respect my profession for it. Maybe if I had won it I would have retired because I would not have any important goal to achieve. I would like to play in Mexico or the United States. I would like to have these experiences, but we will see what happens. Afterwards, I don’t know if I will be a manager or a coach. “

He was also asked who the best goalkeepers are today and did not hesitate to list his favorites. “Oblak, Courtois, Neuer, Ter Stegen, Donnarumma, Navas… I have none that is above the others. Donnarumma is the one who can climb that step, it has the potential to stand out from the crowd within a year, ”he explained.

KEEP READING:

Georgina Rodríguez spoke about the “large family” that they formed with Cristiano Ronaldo and told a funny anecdote

The ranking of the 100 best footballers in the world: Messi in second place and five other Argentines on the list

Lewandoswki explained what is the big difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo