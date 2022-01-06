Hard attack of the Serbian president to Australia by Djokovic: “The prime minister pretends that the rules are for everyone”

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic at Melbourne airport, Australia, on January 5, 2022. Image taken on January 5, 2022, in this photo taken on January 6, 2022. via REUTERS

The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, denounced this Thursday “a political hunt” against tennis player Novak Djokovic, whose visa was canceled by the Australian authorities.

“What is not fair play is political hunting (against Djokovic), in which everyone from the Prime Minister of Australia participates pretending that the rules are valid for everyone”Vucic told reporters.

The Serbian president stressed that several players were allowed to enter Australia under the same conditions, unlike what happened with the Serbian number 1, who remains held in a hotel pending the judicial resolution of his case.

Serbian authorities do “everything they can” to help Djokovic, specifying that Belgrade contacted the Australian ambassador to Serbia on two occasions and that the Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, is going to speak with a senior Australian official.

Belgrade will ask the Australian authorities to allow Djokovic to stay in the house he had rented for the Australian Open and not in the hotel where he is currently staying, which Vucic called “infamous”.

“I think this kind of political fury about Novak is going to continue so they can prove something. When you can’t beat someone then you do this kind of thing, “he added.

Australia canceled the visa of Djokovic on Thursday, who arrived at Melbourne airport without the necessary documents for entry into the country, Australian customs indicated.

The world number 1 in tennis, which He has not hidden his skepticism about vaccines, he had announced the obtaining of a medical derogation to be able to travel to Australia, where the first Grand Slam of the season takes place from January 17 to 30, an appointment that Djokovic himself has won nine times.

