Hard blow for Marc Márquez: he suffered a chilling accident, his motorcycle caught fire and he made a drastic decision

Marc Márquez’s accident at Mugello

It has not been a pleasant season for Marc Marquez. The six-time world champion MotoGP suffered a spectacular accident this Saturday during qualifying for the Italian Grand Prixwhich will be held on Sunday at the Mugello International Racecourseand communicated through social networks that he will be out for an indefinite period of time because he will return to undergoing an operation on his right arm.

The precipitous fall of Marquez It happened when I was starting Q2 of the eighth race of the 2022 season. The Spanish rider from 29 years lost control of his Honda in turn 2, just after overtaking the peloton, and fell to the asphalt in a spectacular way. The motorcycle tumbled several times and caught fire.. Fortunately, Marc stood up and went back to the boxes. Red flags immediately appeared to clean and recondition the ground.

Activity was able to resume Marquez returned to the track but only completed one lap before ending his participation in Mugello. He had no chance to make a good record: finished in 12th place, last in that Q2.

Once the session was over, the Catalan rider announced that next week will undergo further surgery on his left arm, the same one that fractured in July 2020 and that already forced him to go through the operating room three times. “There is no point in continuing like this. when you called me yesterday [por este viernes] Sánchez-Sotelo and confirmed that I could have surgery, it was bad news, because I missed another World Cup, but also very good news. Now I think I can get better. Right now every run is a nightmare, i’m in a lot of pain”, he acknowledged Marquez a few minutes after falling violently.

In an extraordinary press conference together Alberto Puigteam leader Hondathe Spanish multi-champion confirmed that he will run in Mugello before saying goodbye to the bike for a “long time”. And although they did not rule out a possible return this year, everything indicates that the plan is for him not to return quickly to recover in the best way. The pilot himself announced his intention: “I want to enjoy it again in 2023″.

Although this new fall had no impact on his decision to undergo surgery again, it was not the best way to face the last weekend before undergoing his fourth operation on his right humerus. The surgery is scheduled for Tuesday in USAon the Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minnesota), as announced by the team Honda. The Catalan driver will then return to spain to spend his convalescent time there and it will be then when a period of sick leave can be estimated.

MARC MÁRQUEZ’S MESSAGE ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to make a break in this 2022 season that will keep me away from the competition for a while.

After all these months of intense work with my new medical team in Madrid, my physical condition has improved, but despite having reduced the discomfort and pain in my arm, I still have significant limitations in my right humerus that do not allow me to ride the bike as I wish.

For this reason, after assessing this first part of the season with my medical team, and the advice of the doctors at the Mayo Clinic, we have made the decision to perform a new operation on my right humerus with the aim of improving my position on of the bike to be able to ride without the current limitations.

It is not an easy decision for me, but I am fully prepared and excited to continue working and make an effort to return to competing at the highest level.

I want to thank all the support that my family, the Repsol Honda Team, the entire medical team and especially all the fans have always shown me for always being there.

