Hard crashes for Hamilton and Russell took the spotlight from qualifying for another Formula 1 sprint race

He had hinted at it in free practice and confirmed it at the moment of truth. the dutch pilot Max Verstappen achieved the best time in qualifying Austrian Grand Prix and will start in the lead this Saturday in the race sprintwhich will determine the order of the starting grid for Sunday’s race, which will be the eleventh date of the World Cup 2022 from formula 1.

Verstappenreigning world champion and current leader of the general table for this campaign, surpassed in the qualifying session on Friday the Ferrari of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and the spanish Carlos Sainz Jr.who finished second and third respectively.

Although the qualifying session was mainly marked by the accidents of the cars of Mercedeswho were knocked out in the Q3. First was Lewis Hamiltonwho oversteered on the exit of turn 6 and lost control of his car, so he finished crashed against the protective wall.

The face of unease This is Wolff in the paddock it was instantly apparent but there was still more to come. A few minutes later, it was George Russellwho also skidded like his partner but at turn 10, and ended up hitting the rear of his car on the retaining walls.

Nevertheless, Russell he had recorded a very competitive time and secured the start in fifth position. For his part, Hamilton he had to settle for 10th place heading into this Saturday’s sprint race. The award-winning British pilot had been third in the Q2 and wanted to confirm the good performance of his car but everything ended in the worst way.

The Austrian Grand Prix, whose main race takes place on Sunday, is the second of three events this season that take place with a format released last season. This course was already used in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prixin April, in the circuit of Imola.

Q3 CLASSIFICATION PRE-SPRINT RACE AT THE AUSTRIA GP :

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:04.984

2. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:05.013

3. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 1:05.066

4. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:05.404

5. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:05.431

6. Esteban Ocon (FRA / Alpine-Renault) 1: 05.726

7. Kevin Magnussen (DEN / Haas-Ferrari) 1: 05.879

8. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 1:06.011

9. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) 1:06.103

10. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:13.151

KEEP READING:

Max Verstappen’s dart to Lewis Hamilton that revived their rivalry in Formula 1

One year after the death of Carlos Reutemann: 10 stories of the man who beat the champion

Scare, screams and runs: all the videos of Guanyu Zhou’s brutal accident at the British GP