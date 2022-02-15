Hard cross between Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury: “You are a licker”

Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury

Unexpected crossover on social networks between two European exponents of combat sports. On the one hand, the mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and on the other the heavyweight boxer Tyson Furywho seemed to have a respectful relationship until this weekend when they exchanged some uploaded messages from everything.

The discussion began when the current world champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC)) clapped at Twitter a Khabib Nurmagomedovthe Russian fighter who dethroned mcgregor: “This man did well. He came in and won and walked out on top. Great respect for Khabib.” That post blew up the Irishman who shortly after launched his first attack.

The former champion of UFC recalled a fight in the stands that the boxer’s father had Billy Joe Saunders during a fight between his son and Canelo Alvarez. Furyfriend of Saunderswas close to the conflict but did not intercede: “What were you doing? You left them, you didn’t take off your Versace (jacket), you didn’t do anything.” calling him fearful.

Conor McGregor lost his last two fights to Dustin Poirier (USA TODAY Sports)

Such an accusation generated the response of Furywho reminded mcgregor their last two consecutive losses in the octagon against Dustin Poirier: “Come back when you win a real fight. The difference between you and me is that I don’t get into trouble and people really like me.” Not satisfied with this, he continued: “You are just a bully who hits older people”, in reference to the day he assaulted an elderly man in a bar in Ireland.

At this point, the crossing already followed by thousands of users who were not surprised when on Sunday night, the fighter of UFC he lashed out again:Oh no, people don’t like me, what am I going to do? hahahaha, idiot. you are just a little lameculos, brother. That’s it. You stood there while your friend’s father was being attacked and did nothing. This is the end of all brother. Good luck, God bless you.”

Shortly after, McGregor deleted all his posts and released a new message: “Everything is fine, we forgot. Fair play Tyson. God bless you mate.”. Something that puzzled his fans, who expected more.

Tyson Fury is the current WBC heavyweight world champion (Reuters)

Such discussion and grievances allow us to speculate that this is just the beginning of a conflict that will lead to a historic fight. Although one is a boxing champion and another is a star of the mixed martial arts (MMA), It is not the first time that these worlds have crossed in a ring, as has already happened, for example, with Mayweather and his own mcgregor.

The truth is that both athletes have a busy calendar in 2022. The specialized press anticipates that Fury will face before Dillian Whyteinterim champion of CMBand then go against Oleksandr Usykalthough this fight could be held in early 2023. While the Irishman must recover from his latest injury ahead of the possible clash against Charles Oliveira in which he will seek the lightweight title belt.

