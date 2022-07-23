Hard West 2’s turn-based strategy dates its launch with a trailer full of gunfights and monsters

The title, developed by Good Shepherd Entertainment, had launched its open beta on PC a few months ago.

If you liked the proposal of Hard West, you have probably taken a look at its sequel. Here, the team at Good Shepherd Entertainment brings back the most amazing features of their delivery of turn-based strategy to give us a game loaded with gunfights, witches, demons and more.

Hard West 2 will be available on Steam and GOG on August 4After presenting an open beta on PC that allowed us to see first-hand what’s new in Hard West 2, its authors have decided that they don’t want us to wait to play the full version. That is why, as you can see in the trailer that heads this news, the title will be available on Steam and GOG next August 4. In this way, the developers remind us that we can now add their game to our wish list.

Hard West 2 maintains the essence of the first installment in terms of turn-based strategy and combat in which we will face both human beings and nightmare monsters. Here, we will control a group of outlaws who must put an end to the demonic forces using all the options at their disposal, which, according to the chosen protagonists, includes the possibility of casting supernatural spells.

We have no doubt that this proposal for supernatural elements inserted into the setting of the Wild West will draw the attention of more than one player. If you are interested in the premise, you can read our companions of Extra Life to know the first impressions of Hard West 2.

More about: Hard West 2, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Release Date and Trailer.