Hard work being done to quickly supply S-400 Missile System to India: Russia

new Delhi: Russia said that it is working hard to quickly supply surface-to-air missiles S-400 to India. The first batch of this weapon system is to be supplied by the end of next year. The Deputy Head of the Russian Mission said of the S-400 deal, "There is no change in the deadline at the moment. The first consignment is expected to be delivered by the end of 2021, but we are working very hard for that supply. "

Explain that India signed a five billion dollar agreement with Russia to buy five units of S-400 air defense missile systems in October 2018 amidst warnings from the Trump administration.

Roman Babushikan, the deputy head of the Russian mission, also said in an online media briefing on Thursday that the two sides are working on a mutual support agreement. In addition, the two sides are close to a multi-billion dollar deal under which an Indo-Russian joint venture will produce 200 Kamov Ka-226T combat helicopters for the Indian armed forces.

Asked whether the original exchange and cooperation agreement (Beka) signed between India and the US would have security implications in the operation of platforms of Russian origin by the Indian armed forces, he did not give a direct answer. He, however, said that India and Russia’s defense relations are beyond any “sanctions and foreign interference”.

The Deputy Head of the Russian Mission said, “We are watching the relations between India and the US and other countries in strategic areas very closely. But at the same time we are confident that India’s developing relations with other countries will not be at the cost of Russia’s interests. “

Babushikan said, “As far as our defense cooperation with India is concerned, it is unaffected by any sanctions and foreign interference, as it reflects the national interests of both countries and we are confident of progress in our relations.” Are moving forward with a lot of spirit. “

India and Russia in October 2016 finalized a comprehensive agreement to establish a joint venture between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and two Russian defense companies. Under this, 200 Kamov KA-226T helicopters will be purchased for the Indian armed forces. India and Russia finalized the agreement for the manufacture of AK-203 rifles during Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Moscow two months ago.

Babushikan said the agreement and Kamov helicopter deal for the manufacture of 700,000 AK-47 203 rifles under an Indo-Russian joint venture is in the final stages. Regarding the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA), Babushikan said that it would help in deepening maritime security cooperation between the two countries, especially in the Indian Ocean region.

He also said that both countries are also working on many other military procurement programs. These include supplying the first consignment of SU-30 MKI aircraft to India.

Babushikan said that Russia wants to ensure its largest participation in the upcoming Aero-India program. The event is considered to be the largest aerospace exhibition in Asia. This exhibition will be held in Bengaluru in February. He said, “It will also show new developments in our defense partnership.”