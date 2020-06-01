India cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa Stankovic are set to become parents. Hardik shared footage on social media to announce his fiancee was pregnant with their child.

Additionally, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram deal with to share the information of her being pregnant. Taking to her Instagram deal with, Natasa introduced that she is anticipating her first little one with fiance Hardik Pandya together with a pleasant put up.

Wearing a wonderful inexperienced gown, she appears comfortable and just a few weeks in together with her being pregnant. Different footage of them collectively to are a imaginative and prescient for the sore eyes.

Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya, who has additionally served India within the T20’s and IPL, shared some footage of the couple with the remainder of the household to replace the world in regards to the comfortable information.

Hardik Pandya Wrote on Instagram, “Natasa and I’ve had an important journey collectively, and it’s nearly to get higher Collectively, we are excited to welcome a brand new life into our lives very quickly. We’re thrilled for this new section of our life and search your blessings and needs,”

“Natasa is a really good woman, and now we have met her in Mumbai on a number of events. We knew that they have been occurring a trip to Dubai, however had no clue that they have been going to get engaged. This took us unexpectedly. We got here to learn about it after they obtained engaged,” Hardik’s father Himanshu was quoted as saying by Bombay Instances earlier within the 12 months.

Hardik Pandya is likely one of the greatest and large hitter for Mumbai Indians in IPL, he additionally made a proper title in India group along with his efficiency as an All-Rounder.

Hardik and Natasa introduced their engagement in January 2020. Hardik proposed Natasa in a filmy scene.

In 2019, Hardik Pandya was embroiled in controversy following his remakes on Koffee With Karan. He and KL Rahul have been suspended from the Indian group and fined closely.

Nonetheless, Hardik arrived again into the facet throughout the shorter-formats tour of New Zealand and was additionally elected for the World Cup later in 2019.