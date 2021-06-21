Hardik Pandya Has “Paintings Mode On” In This Submit-Exercise Pic | Cricket Information

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had his “paintings mode on” as he posted in his Instagram tales photos after a exercise. Hardik confirmed off his chiselled frame as he smiled for the digital camera within the selfies he posted. Hardik used to be ultimate observed at the box all through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and he’s anticipated to go back to motion all through India’s limited-overs excursion to Sri Lanka subsequent month. Hardik has been named in India’s squad for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is they’re scheduled to play in Colombo.

Hardik and his spouse Natasa Stankovic had been energetic on social media on Sunday as they posted photos on Global Track Day amongst different issues.

Natasa posed with son Agastya for a pic that Hardik shared in his Instagram tales.

Hardik additionally posted an image that includes his older brother and India teammate Krunal Pandya.



Each Hardik and Natasa additionally posted photos on Father’s Day the place their son Agastya used to be additionally clicked.

After a protracted layoff since they performed England in March, the Indian limited-overs workforce will commute to Sri Lanka albeit with out many in their regulars.

The Indian Check workforce is in England, engaged within the Global Check Championship ultimate towards New Zealand in Southampton.

This fit will likely be adopted by means of a five-Check sequence towards England beginning August 4, which means that that India will box two squads at two other puts on the similar time.

A brand new-look Indian white-ball squad will likely be led by means of Shikhar Dhawan and has Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal and Chetan Sakariya amongst others as new faces.