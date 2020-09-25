Hardik Patel, who was absent 61 times in the hearing, could not go out of Gujarat, the court rejected the application

Ahmedabad: The plea of ​​Congress leader Hardik Patel was rejected on Friday by the local court, in which he requested to temporarily suspend the condition of bail prohibiting him from going out of Gujarat. Also Read – Those who made hollow promises to farmers for decades are now firing guns on their shoulders: PM Modi

Additional Sessions Judge BJ Ganatra rejected the plea of ​​state Congress Working President Patel. Patel had requested that the condition of bail imposed on him by this court be suspended for 12 weeks. According to this condition, they have to seek the permission of the court before going out of the state.

The Sessions court imposed this condition in January this year while granting him bail. Patel was granted bail by the sessions court after he was arrested for absenting a trial in a lower court in the 2015 sedition case.

The sessions court, in its order on Friday, dismissed Patel’s plea, stating that the petitioners failed to cite any reasonable basis for requesting to temporarily suspend the condition of bail.

Patel sought relief on the basis that he would have to go out of the state again and again to fulfill his responsibilities as the acting president of the state Congress.

The Congress leader also said that he needs to consult his lawyers in the Supreme Court in the four cases pending in the Supreme Court. He argued that these cases are likely to be listed soon.

The court said in its order that in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic, most political programs are taking place online and through digital medium. Therefore, Patel’s request for permission to travel outside Gujarat for 12 weeks does not seem logical.

The court said that in view of the Kovid-19 situation there is no basis to accept that the petitioner has to meet his lawyer face to face, nor is there any possibility of the four cases being listed in the Supreme Court soon.

The investigating officer of the case, Cyber ​​Crime Police Inspector RJ Chaudhary, said in his application that Patel violated the bail conditions imposed by the Gujarat High Court and the lower court on several occasions and did not inform the police about the change in his address. And was absent 61 times in the trial in the sedition case.

Patel was arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch in January. He was arrested after being absent several times in the court proceedings in the sedition case. After a rally on 25 August 2015 for the Patidar (community) quota here, the crime branch had registered a case of treason against Patel in connection with the violence erupted in many parts of Gujarat. Patel joined the Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.