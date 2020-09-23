Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Reveals Full Lineup for Virtual Festival

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the pageant that will have been drawing tens of hundreds to San Francisco on the primary weekend of October underneath different circumstances, has introduced the ultimate lineup for a digital pageant that shall be taking its place Oct. 3. The pageant additionally revealed that it’s partnering with Artist Aid for the charitable part of the web pageant and has already donated $1 million to the group.

The net model of the pageant shall be quite extra condensed — three hours, as a substitute of three days — however nonetheless embrace a great deal of the names that roots music fans would count on to see on the lineup. Returning favorites embrace Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, Alison Brown, Boz Scaggs, Jimmie Dale Gilmore & Butch Hancock, the McCrary Sisters, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Rhiannon Giddens in partnership with Francesco Turrisi. Rising stars like Yola, Sierra Ferrell and the Battle and Treaty spherical out the invoice. A modified model of Steve Earle & the Dukes will seem, within the type of Steve Earle & the Halfgrass Dukes that includes Tim O’Brien and Dennis Crouch.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have the ability to host a day on the Rooster Stage for the final six years or so and invite mates and acts that I simply love and assume individuals would adore,” stated Buddy Miller. “This 12 months, we’re doing the ‘Cavalcade of Stars’ from my studio with loads of those self same individuals — Emmylou Harris, the Battle & Treaty, Ashley Monroe, Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, the McCrary Sisters, and Jim Lauderdale.”

The Miller-hosted Nashville performances shall be augmented by clips from the archives.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass poster

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

The “Let the Music Play ON” broadcast will air Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 ET on Circle TV, HardlyStrictlyBluegrass.com, the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Fb web page, YouTube and Nugs.TV.

Others of the handfuls of artists collaborating embrace Improbable Negrito, Shakey Graves, Carrie Rodriguez, Amythyst Kiah, Chuck Prophet, Kieran Kane, Ashley Monroe, Robert Earl Eager, John Doe, Birds of Chicago and Stuart Duncan.

The $1 million donation to Artist Aid being made by HSB will go to musicians affected by the COVID-19 disaster. The org, launched in April, is a fund that gives $5,000 grants to artists dealing with excessive monetary stress as a result of present scenario. Tax-deductible donations can be made right here. The org says 100% of donations go on to aiding musicians.

The pageant’s organizers beforehand introduced a Hardly Strictly Music Aid Fund: Bay Space, a $1.5 million charitable initiative aimed immediately at aiding Bay Space musicians affected by the pandemic.

Full particulars in regards to the broadcast and its lineup may be discovered right here.