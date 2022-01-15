Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Yeti Narasimhanand arrested in Haridwar, gave hate speeches within the Parliament of Religions

Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Yeti Narasimhanand integrated within the Parliament of Religions with hate speeches (Yati Narsinghanand) has been arrested. Uttarakhand Police has arrested Yeti Narasimhanand from Haridwar. Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi has already been arrested through the police within the hate speech case. Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi used to be additionally arrested from Haridwar. Many others together with Yeti Narasimhanand and Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi, who have been concerned within the Dharma Sansad, are accused of taking the oath of bloodbath of a neighborhood within the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar.Additionally Learn – Wasim Rizvi Dharm Pravirtan: Former Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi left Islam, transformed to Hinduism

After its video surfaced, it used to be mentioned no longer handiest within the nation however in lots of puts of the sector. After Wasim Rizvi, now the police have additionally stuck Yeti Narasimhanand. Haridwar CO advised that Yeti Narasimhanand has been arrested. Many circumstances were registered towards Yeti Narasimhanand, considered one of them is that he spoke wrongly against a lady, insulted her.

Allow us to tell that for the remaining a number of days, there used to be a requirement to arrest Yeti Narasimhanand. Jitendra Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi used to be arrested, however because of the non-arrest of Yeti Narasimhanand, questions have been being raised at the police. Wasim Rizvi had transformed from Muslim faith. Wasim Rizvi were given the brand new identify Jitendra Narayan Tyagi.