Haridwar Uttar Pradesh Border Sealed: Haridwar-UP border sealed, ban on bathing in ghats in Somvati Amavasya

Haridwar Uttar Pradesh Border: In view of the increasing threat of Corona, all the borders of Haridwar from UP have been completely sealed. SSP Haridwar gave this information. Chief Minister Harish Rawat of Uttarakhand took a major decision yesterday on Friday and decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state for two days on weekends to prevent the infection of Corona. Giving information, SSP Haridwar said that due to the threat of Kovid 19, the border of Haridwar with Uttar Pradesh has been closed to reduce the movement of people and prevent the spread of infection.

He said that now the corona is spreading rapidly after which people have also been banned from bathing on the ghats and rivers. After this decision, on Somavati Amavasya, devotees coming from other states will not be able to take a dip on the ghats and rivers.

Border of Haridwar district with adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh has been sealed from today till 20th July in view of # COVID19 cases. Taking dip in rivers / bathing at ghats will not be allowed on 'Somvati Amavasya': Senthil Avoodai K Raj, SSP #Haridwar, Uttarakhand

– ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

The Uttarakhand government on Friday declared a lockdown of two days – Saturday and Sunday – in four large districts, in view of increasing cases of corona virus infection. An order issued late last night by the state’s chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said that the lockdown in four big districts – Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udhamsingh Nagar – would remain on Saturday and Sunday but during this time necessary services would continue.

On the other hand, about half of the market was sealed and the entire area was sanitized after confirmation of Kovid-19 in a shoe store salesman in Paltan Bazaar, Dehradun’s busiest and major market. Traders of another major market of Dehradun, Adhat Bazaar, have also decided to open shops from 9 am to 6 pm from today.