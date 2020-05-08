Harlan Coben confirms Netflix release date for new series The Woods

Calling: all followers of Secure and The Stranger. Harlan Coben, the author behind each series, has introduced the release date of new Netflix drama The Woods.

Pencil 12th June in your calendars – that’s when the thriller, based mostly on his novel of the identical identify, will land on the streaming service.

The six-part present will observe the story of Paul Copeland, a prosecutor who continues to be grieving the lack of his sister after she grew to become misplaced in a forest 25 years in the past.

Nonetheless, Paul is given hope after the invention of a murder sufferer, one which reveals proof linking to his sister’s disappearance.

Thrilled to announce this:

THE WOODS.

Netflix. Worldwide.

June 12.

Put it your watchlist now. pic.twitter.com/rRtiNFH1HK — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) Could 6, 2020

As Netflix teases, “As hope rises that his sister may nonetheless be alive, harmful secrets and techniques from his household’s previous threaten to tear aside all the things that Paul has been making an attempt to carry collectively.”

The series has been tailored as a Netflix Authentic series in Poland and has been funded by the Polish Movie Institute. The series will function younger Polish expertise equivalent to Adam Wietrzyński, Jakub Gola, Martyna Byczkowska i Kinga Jasik.

Coben’s final thriller, The Stranger adopted Adam Value (The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage), a person whose life comes crashing down round him after a shock revelation. Though the series was met with essential acclaim, Armitage instructed RadioTimes.com a second season wasn’t within the works.

“It’s not our plan. Our plan is to offer you one nice, nice season,” he stated.

The Woods shall be out there on Netflix from 12th June. For those who’re trying for extra to look at try our TV information.