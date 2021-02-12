Harlan Coben Signs With UTA

Harlan Coben has signed on for illustration with UTA.

He’ll proceed to be represented by literary agent Lisa Erbach Vance of The Aaron Priest Literary Company and legal professional Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.

Coben has penned over thirty novels, includingNew York Instances bestsellers “The Boy From The Woods,” “Run Away,” “Idiot Me As soon as,” “Inform No One,” and the Myron Bolitar collection. He has over 80 million books in print worldwide, which have been revealed in additional than 40 languages globally. Harlan’s subsequent novel, “Win,” will probably be launched by Grand Central Publishing on March 17.

He at present has a number of tv tasks within the works at Apple, Netflix, Amazon, IMDb, and MGM Worldwide. The collection “Keep Shut” is his newest Netflix venture underneath his five-year cope with the streamer. The solid will embody Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, and Eddie Izzard. Netflix Spain can be adapting his books “The Harmless” whereas Netflix France is adapting “Gone for Good.” Each have just lately completed filming. He was the creator and government producer of a number of Netflix reveals, together with “The Stranger,” “Protected,” “The 5,” and “The Woods.” He was additionally showrunner on the miniseries “Une Likelihood de Trop” and “Simply Un Regard.”

On the movie aspect, his novel, “Inform No One,” was tailored right into a characteristic and directed by Guillaume Canet. Moreover, he has acquired a number of awards for his work together with the Edgar Award, Shamus Award and Anthony Award, making him the primary creator to win all three. Coben has additionally acquired numerous honors together with the Vermeil Medal of Honor for contributions to tradition and society by the Mayor of Paris, in addition to the El Premio del Novela Negra RBA in Spain, and Grand Prix de Lectrices in France, amongst others.