Harley Quinn Showrunner Shares Stance On ‘Launch The Snyder Minimize’ After TV Joke Went Viral

Actually, I put the shirts in there as an inner joke, and assumed these would by no means make it into the ultimate minimize haha. In the end these guys have been comedic to me due to how deep their poisonous fandom ran, (significantly the one man). And I don’t suppose he’s consultant of all of the Snyder Minimize fanatics AT ALL. In reality, I had chilly toes about holding the shirts however I’m glad we did on the finish of the day, and the Snyder Minimize followers’ response has been excellent. Such nice sports activities!