Harley Quinn will narrate her personal origins in a brand new podcast titled Harley Quinn & The Joker

Harley Quinn goes to inform her personal tale, and she will do it within the type of a podcast. Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Thoughts is being produced for Spotify and can provide Harley’s beginning tale from her personal point of view and no longer be filtered by way of the Joker, studies Selection.

The podcast will big name Christina Ricci, who lately performs the deranged Misty Quigley in Yellowjackets, as Harley Quinn. The audio drama will co-star Billy Magnussen as Joker and Justin Hartley as Bruce Wayne. The script and path are equipped by way of Eli Horowitz of Homecoming.

For now, It has no longer been showed that there will probably be a model in Spanish.

Harley Quinn y The Joker: Sound Thoughts seguirá a Harley Quinn when she’s nonetheless Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist at Gotham Town’s Arkham Asylum. She is made up our minds to assist sufferers “who’ve been written off by way of her colleagues.” The collection will apply her come upon with the Joker, aka Affected person J, a prison who has energy over everybody however her. Along with her father unwell of her and wanting pricey remedy, Harley will use the Joker to get what she wishes to avoid wasting him.

The collection would be the 2nd beneath Spotify’s take care of Warner Bros. and DC. The primary podcast, Batman Unburied, reached primary in additional than a dozen markets when it premiered in Would possibly.

The 3rd season of the animated collection Harley Quinn will premiere on HBO Max on July 28. Practice the protagonist as she tries to make it within the underworld of Gotham Town with out the Joker by way of her facet. We’ve got additionally been in a position to peer Margot Robbie as Harley in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, the spin-off fascinated with Harley.