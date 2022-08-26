Harley Quinn with her hammer in hand shows her dangers in this Gotham Knights gameplay

More than 7 minutes are enough to show us what the charismatic villain is capable of.

It is one of the most anticipated video games of 2022, and very soon we will have it on the market. Gotham Knights has been shown at Gamescom 2022, first showing a trailer focused on its charismatic villains, but now we have a gameplay where Nightwing takes on Harley Quinn.

It has been the IGN medium that has shared the fight against the villainous Harley Quinn. It is a boss that will have to be faced in Gotham. Now during these 7 minutes we have seen much more of the dangers that it can cause us. What is clear is that the essence of Harley does not change.

With his hammer in hand and with the information provided by the comments of the game director, Geoff Ellenor, Harley ends up succumbing to Nightwing’s maneuvers. It won’t be that easy, because in the middle of the fight we see how reinforcements are added that make their fight even more complicated for us.

We know that Gotham Knights will arrive on October 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC and that it will not suffer no delay due to Warner Bros. reporting the game as Gold. In the same direction, we learned this morning that the Warner Bros. gaming division is profitable and has not had cut projects.

