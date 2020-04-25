Harold Reid, country singer for Statler Brothers, dead at 80

Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning nation workers the Statler Brothers, has gave up the ghost after a protracted battle with kidney failure. He was as soon as 80.
1 hour in the past
Leisure
Depart a remark
Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning nation workers the Statler Brothers, has gave up the ghost after a protracted battle with kidney failure. He was as soon as 80.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment