Harriet hides Malone after he survives attack in Emmerdale – will they run off collectively?

Dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack) turned to his previous flame Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) after a showdown with love rival Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) virtually killed him, and is now being secretly harboured in the church.

Emmerdale followers had been shocked on Monday 27th July because it was confirmed the corrupt cop miraculously survived being knocked out chilly with a spanner by wild Will after the fellas’ epic confrontation in Friday’s large cliffhanger on the storage.

Will known as colleague Billy Fletcher for assist, however because the pair panicked and tried to work out what to do with a possible corpse, Malone sloped off leaving the lads much more agitated.

Fearing reprisals from the bent cop, who additionally runs an enormous medication syndicate they had each been pressured to work for, Will and Invoice frantically searched the village as followers noticed a battered and bruised Malone take refuge in the summer time home the place he texted previous flame Harriet, begging for assist.

Assembly her ex in the church, the vexed vicar was horrified on the state of the unhealthy boy and initially refused to assist him. Malone refused to contain the authorities or expose exactly what had gone on, and who had inflicted the injuries, however oblivious Harriet finally agreed to cover menacing Mark in a single day – insisting he go away the subsequent day.

Contemplating the cursed couple’s sophisticated historical past it’s unlikely that is the tip of the story, however with Emmerdale staying tight-lipped about what occurs subsequent – viewers had been led to imagine Malone had been killed off only a few days in the past – it’s suggested to count on the surprising because the plot performs out this week.

In her undercover cop days, Harriet had passionate affairs with each Will, when he was head of a neighborhood organised crime outfit, and police officer Malone, regardless of his double life as a drug-pushing baddie.

Because the males got here again into her life, Ms Finch has been torn between the 2. Seemingly committing to fiancé Will, the holy girl has been tempted by the forbidden fruit of Mr Malone who has made it clear he’d cease at nothing till Harriet was his, even suggesting they run away collectively.

Does Harriet’s selection to assist Malone imply she’s lastly chosen him over Will? How will she react if she knew the person she was about to marry tried to kill him? Has Will unwittingly pushed his different half into the arms of her ex?

Hold your eyes on intelligent Malone, as he will little question flip this case to his benefit. Will might have stitched himself up along with his second of anger that might land him again in jail, turning Harriet in opposition to him and leaving her single and able to mingle with Malone… The story continues on Wednesday 29th July.

