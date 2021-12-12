Harrington’s America snapped a 40-game winless streak against Tigres

File photograph showing Águilas del América players celebrating a goal at the University Stadium in the city of Monterrey (Mexico). EFE / Miguel Sierra



America, led by Englishman Craig Harrington, beat the Tigers 2-1 on Monday in the first leg of the semifinal of the Apertura of women’s soccer in Mexico and broke the league champions’ 40-game lossless streak.

The felines had not lost since January 16, 2021 when they fell to Atlas 2-1, in a match of the Clausura tournament. The goals of the Eagles were scored by Daniela Espinoza and the American Sarah Luebbert. Stephany Mayor scored for Tigres.

America dominated the first half led by the American Sarah Luebbert who, with five minutes on the clock, entered the area and in hand-to-hand crashed the ball into the goalkeeper.

Three minutes later Luebbert returned to get into the area and gave the ball for the shot just deflected by Daniela Espinoza. The Eagles kept up the pressure.

The goals of the team led by English Craig Harrington (picture) were from Daniela Espinosa, Betsy Cuevas, Mayra Pelayo and Daniela Flores. EFE / George Frey / Archive



At the 26th Cassandra Cuevas swept in front of the arch of the felines, but could not connect a center of Mónica Rodríguez that followed long.

In the second half, the local managed to break zero. At 54 Tigres lost a ball at the start, Espinoza recovered it and resolved with a pumped shot for 1-0.

At 54, Luebbert headed a serve to the far post to celebrate the 2-0. Tigres made it 2-1 to 81, thanks to a shot from Mayor with his thigh.

The felines accumulate two consecutive titles Apertura 2020 and Clausura 2021; They are looking to reach the final to become three-time champion and add the fifth league title in their history.

The wearer of the Atlas jersey number 30 scored 13 goals in the regular phase of the Apertura 2021 and was the top scorer of the Clausura 2021 with 18. (Photo: Twitter @ golesycifras)

The Eagles fight to reach their second final to get their second championship. Next Monday on the return, América will visit Tigres.

In the other semi-final first leg Atlas beat Monterrey 1-0 with a goal from Alison González in the 68th minute. González scored thanks to a long clearance from goalkeeper Ana Paz, which the artillery pumped over the rival goalkeeper.

The 19-year-old forward received the Ballon d’Or for the best young player of the season before the game began from Mariana González, director of the women’s league, and Mikel Arriola, president of the men’s league.

The wearer of the Atlas jersey number 30 scored 13 goals in the regular phase of the Apertura 2021 and was the top scorer of the Clausura 2021 with 18.

Today he registers 76 goals in 120 games. In the second leg of the Apertura 2021 semifinal, Monterrey will host Atlas next Monday.

KEEP READING:

A historical of Formula 1 pointed against Hamilton and Mercedes in the definition of the title: “They do not play fair”

Lewis Hamilton will collect a millionaire bonus if he wins the Formula 1 title in Abu Dhabi