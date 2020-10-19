Harrison Ford, Ed Helms Boarding Shipwreck Comedy ‘Burt Squire’

Harrison Ford and Ed Helms are hooked up to star within the shipwreck comedy “The Depressing Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn Excessive Yo” for STXfilms.

Impressed by a real story, “Burt Squire” revolves round a household man — portrayed by Helms — within the midst of a midlife disaster who embarks on what he hopes will likely be a dream crusing trip, however finally ends up shipwrecked within the Atlantic Ocean with Ford’s charming however unhinged sea captain. The announcement was made Monday by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Movement Image Group.

The undertaking screenplay is by Ben Bolea. LD Leisure’s Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon are producing the movie alongside Kim Zubick. LD’s Michael Glassman will govt produce.

“We love this story and and are wanting ahead to working with Mickey and the staff at LD and this unbelievable forged,” Fogelson mentioned. “There’s nobody higher than Ed Helms to play an on a regular basis man who will get saddled with each comedic misfortune life might throw his approach, and Harrison goes to create yet one more memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. As a substitute of a road-trip comedy, we will’t wait to see these unlikely buddies on this seafaring comedy.”

After returning to the function of Han Solo within the “Star Wars” franchise, Ford most just lately starred in “The Name of the Wild” for Amazon and in “Blade Runner 2049” as Rick Deckard. He’s subsequent set to star in Annapurna Tv’s “The Staircase” and to reprise his function as Indiana Jones. Ford is represented by UTA.

Helms most just lately starred in Netflix’s “Espresso and Kareem” and “Tag” after breaking out in “The Workplace” as Andy Bernard and in “The Hangover trilogy” as Stuart Value. In 2012, he and Falbo based Pacific Electrical Image Co., which has a primary look deal at Common Tv. Pacific Electrical is at the moment producing the scripted comedy sequence “Rutherford Falls,” created by Helms, Mike Schur, and Sierra Ornelas for Peacock which stars Helms. They’re in prep on their NBC present “True Story,” hosted by Helms and Randall Park, primarily based on the Australian format that may function true tales from unusual People reenacted by comedians.

In 2017, Pacific Electrical launched their Comedy Central particular, “The Faux Information with Ted Nelms.” The particular was honored with the Writers Guild of America Award for the Finest Comedy/Selection Particular. Helms is represented by UTA, Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

The movie will likely be overseen by STXfilms executives Drew Simon and Spencer Ela.