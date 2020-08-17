Harrison Ford features in Solo: A Star Wars Story in fan-made deepfake video

A fan-made video utilizing deepfake know-how has reimagined Solo: A Star Wars Story with a younger Harrison Ford.

The 2018 Star Wars prequel following a youthful Han Solo sees Alden Ehrenreich tackle the long-lasting function – however in this fan model, Solo is performed by the unique actor, Ford.

Superimposing Ford’s face onto Ehrenreich’s personal efficiency, we get a glimpse of what it could have been prefer to see a youthful Ford reunite with Chewbacca, and meet Thandie Newton and Woody Harrelson’s characters – however the video additionally illustrates simply how effectively Ehrenreich mimics Ford’s mannerisms.

Try this facet by facet comparability of the 2 actors from the deepfake model.

“This actually exhibits how good Ehrenreich’s efficiency was – the facial expressions, speech cadence, physique language and different mannerisms match up completely to what Ford would have finished,” a YouTube person commented under the video.

YouTube/ Lucas Movies

“Nice job! Solely 133 minutes left to deepfake and the film can be full!,” one other person wrote.

Nevertheless, one other commented, “It’s fascinating and peculiar as a result of even with Ford’s face, Alden doesn’t actually appear to be Han Solo.”

Whereas Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed on the field workplace, earlier this 12 months Disney+ was rumoured to be persevering with the movie’s story with a sequel or spin-off for the platform, in response to Star Wars Unity.

You possibly can watch the complete deep faux video right here.

