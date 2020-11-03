Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill Make Anti-Trump Videos for Lincoln Project

“Star Wars” stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have each lent their expertise to spots for anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project.

Titled “Fauci” and “Absentee,” respectively,” the 2 movies had been launched on Monday in a last-minute attraction to voters. “Fauci,” voiced by Ford, centered on Trump’s response to COVID-19 and his criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Ailments.

“He has served the American individuals tirelessly, honorably and selflessly from Reagan to Bush to Clinton to Bush to Obama, and now, to Trump,” Ford says within the video. The clip then adjustments to a black display screen, with Trump supporters yelling, “Hearth Fauci!” and Trump responding, “Don’t inform anyone, however let me wait till a bit bit after the election.”

Ford ends the 50-second spot with a name to motion: “Tomorrow, you’ll be able to fireplace solely considered one of them. The selection is yours.”

Then again, Hamill’s contribution to The Lincoln Project focuses on absentee voting. The actor seems on the display screen of an previous tv, saying: “Tyranny didn’t finish with the American Revolution. Not for everybody. Not by a longshot. Practically 100 years of elected management failed to write down that incorrect, and America went to battle with ourselves to repair it. By no means earlier than has the reality been so clear: elections have penalties.”

Hamill offers a brief lesson on the historical past of absentee voting, emphasizing the significance of this proper and the way Trump is making an attempt to thwart it.

“Now greater than 150 years later, tyranny is trying for a brand new foothold. President Trump has known as for the election to be selected and solely on these ballots that arrive by Nov. 3,” Hamill says. “If he will get his means, many who forged absentee ballots is not going to have their votes counted. This may deny 1000’s of troops abroad of their most sacred proper.”

As soon as once more, the video ends with a message encouraging viewers to vote. “Donald Trump doesn’t get to resolve the way forward for America’s management. The American individuals do,” Hamill says. “Make each vote depend. And depend each vote.”

Watch each movies beneath.



