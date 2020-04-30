Harrison Ford Under FAA Investigation After Airplane Runway Incident – Variety

Harrison Ford is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration after an incident that occurred on a runway at Los Angeles’ Hawthorne Municipal Airport on April 24.

The FAA mentioned in a press release to Variety that the 77-year-old actor was piloting an airplane that crossed the runway as one other aircraft tried to land, placing the aircrafts solely 3,600 ft aside.

“The FAA is investigating an incident by which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied throughout the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon whereas one other plane was performing a touch-and-go touchdown,” a spokesperson for the FAA mentioned.

In a press release to Variety, a consultant for Ford defined that the incident was attributable to a miscommunication from Air Visitors Management and that there was little hazard concerned.

“Ford crossed the airport’s solely runway in his plane after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He instantly acknowledged the error and apologized to ATC for the error,” the rep mentioned. “The aim of the flight was to take care of foreign money and proficiency within the plane. Nobody was injured and there was by no means any hazard of a collision.”

In an audio clip from the air visitors management offered by the FAA, Ford might be heard misunderstanding the instruction after which apologizing.

“I advised you to carry quick. You must hear up,” the air visitors management mentioned to Ford after he started crossing the runway.

“Excuse me, sir, I believed precisely the other. I’m terribly sorry,” Ford responded.

Ford made headlines in 2017 for the same incident at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., by which his Aviat Husky practically collided with a 100-passenger Boeing 737 and proceeded to land on the fallacious a part of the tarmac. Ford was investigated by the FAA, however allowed to proceed to fly with out restriction, offered that he accomplished an consciousness coaching, which he did.

In 2015, Ford made an emergency touchdown on Santa Monica’s Penmar Golf Course after his two-seater WWII army plane had a carburetor problem. Ford sustained a number of accidents, together with a damaged pelvis and ankle.