Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in London: the decisive decision that Prince William made with his brother

Prince Harry y Meghan Markle left California and are already in England to start a series of commitments. They were photographed entering a side entrance to the station Eustonlocated in the north of the city of London, this Monday to board the train to Manchester for the One Young World summit, where the Duchess will give a speech.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor. It is unknown if they are accompanied by their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The couple were seen in good spirits as they left their home after returning to the UK before starting their short European tour.

The Sussexes are accompanied by two bodyguards. During the event, Meghan will deliver her first speech to a British crowd since Megxit.

The Duke and Duchess spent the night away from Prince William, Kate and their three children. The British press assures that the brothers have not planned a meeting, in a decision that underlines the deep gap among the children of Prince Charles.

In addition to not seeing William and Kate, the couple also turned down an invitation to stay with Prince Charles at the Balmoral estate, palace sources confirmed to the tabloid. Daily Mail.

The Prince William “no plans” to see his younger brother until Harry publishes his explosive memoir later this year.

William, 40, and his wife, Kate Middleton, are avoiding all contact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex until they learn what the couple plan to reveal in their Netflix documentary and Harry’s next book.

“They have missed the opportunity to be trusted as they are likely to record any conversation and use it against them,” said to The Sun the royal biographer, Angela Levin.

Levin alleged that William has no faith that the 37-year-old Harry will not publicly expose their conversations.

The last image of Princes William and Harry together during a commemorative act by Lady Di (Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan have participated in several interviews since their departure from real life, including his controversial conversation with Oprah Winfrey during which they accused the royal family of racism and they said that the institution did not help the former actress when she had suicidal thoughts.

Tensions rose further last week after an interview in which Meghan suggested the Sussexes had been forced to cross the Atlantic because “by existing, we were altering the dynamics of the hierarchy.”

Speaking to the American magazine The Cutalso stated that her husband had “lost” to your father. Royals called the interview, which also saw Meghan compare herself to Nelson Mandela, as “delusional”.

Harry and Meghan’s European tour

The Dukes of Sussex at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Sussexes will travel to Manchester on Monday, where Meghan, 41, will give a speech on gender equality. The summit brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

The area around Bridgewater Hallwhich hosts the forum, will be cleared for 90 minutes before the couple’s arrival, reported The Times.

After Monday’s trip to Manchester, the Sussexes will travel to the city of DusseldorfGermany, on Tuesday for an opening act of the upcoming Invictus Games.

Harry previously announced that the sixth games would take place in September 2023. He and Meghan attended the 2022 Invictus Games last April in the Netherlands.

The Sussexes have no official plans for Wednesday. They have not said if they intend to visit Queen Elizabeth II who is in Balmoral, Scotland.

The couple will return to Britain for the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday, where Harry will deliver a speech.

