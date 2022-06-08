Harry Kane recalled Diego Maradona’s advice and recounted how he improved on penalties: “It was incredible to meet him”

Harry Kane recalled the advice Diego Maradona gave him

that encounter between Diego Maradona y Harry Kane in the Tottenham dressing room prior to a match against Liverpool remained in the retinas of the English striker. This Tuesday, after converting the goal of England in a 1-1 draw against Germanyfor Group A3 of the European League of Nations, the 28-year-old attacker recalled that story and confessed how useful the advice given by the Ten was to be able to have more precision in the execution of penalties, through which the gunner he scored again and surpassed a soccer legend from his country.

In October 2017, Maradona visited England and was at Tottenham, where he was honored and his former teammate in the Argentine team, Osvaldo Ardiles, was the host. Diego had already been in the Pitón farewell game in 1987, when Pelusa was already the best player on the planet and consecrated with the Albiceleste in the World Cup in Mexico the previous year.

Five years ago, Diego was invited to the dressing room and as soon as he saw Kane arrive, he received him with a hug and gave him advice on how to improve his effectiveness on penalties while Ardiles acted as interpreter. “Look, not all of them there, some here (manual gestures). You know why? Because the archers are permanently watching television. Do you understand? you do it like that Tack! To the other stick”.

Diego Maradona’s advice to Harry Kane in 2017 on how he should take penalties

After the match against the Germans, Kane remembered that anecdote. “Obviously, it was amazing to meet him and share that moment with him. He is one of the best players that has ever played this sport, obviously, tomás the advice of the greats. I’ve practiced a lot so it’s good that it works”, confessed the English in dialogue with ESPN.

That brief meeting was while the clocks were ticking as the team then coached by Mauricio Pochettino had to go out on the field of play to face Liverpool. In the match, Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1 and Kane scored a brace and provided an assist.

In the 2017/2018 season, Harry scored 29 goals in the Premier League and was the second highest scorer behind the Egyptian Mohamed Salah. The Englishman’s performance ratified him as the starting striker for his team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which he scored six goals and was top scorer. He helped his team reach the semifinals after 28 years and finished fourth in the tournament.

Kane’s candidates for the World Cup and his mistake

Later, Kane also analyzed who are the top candidates for the next World Cup and made a mistake: “There are many good teams, there are European powers like us, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, there are also Brazil and Argentina. There are many top teams around the world. To win the World Cup you have to be at a very high level for seven games. So these preparation matches are for this, we learn in each one to improve”. Harry forgot that the Scuadra Azzurra did not qualify for Qatar 2022.

Beyond his mistake, where the gunner does not fail is in the rival area and this Tuesday with the goal (he crossed his shot in the penalty), Harry became the second historical scorer for his country: he reached 50 with his team. In this way he left behind a legend of England like Bobby Charltonworld champion in 1966, who reached 49 celebrations. Now he was on the lookout for the top scorer of the English team, Wayne Rooney, who reaped 53 screams.

In the last ten games Kane played for his national team, he scored 11 goals. Their next matches for the League of Nations will be on Saturday against Italy (15.45 from Argentina) and on Tuesday against Hungary (15.45). While in the next World Cup, England will play in Group B alongside the United States, Wales and Iran. The Three Lions team will debut on Monday, November 21 against Iran (10.00). Then on the 25th they will face the United States (4:00 p.m.) and on the 29th they will face Wales (4:00 p.m.).

KEEP READING:

Italy defeated Hungary and Germany equalized with England: the whole day in the Nations League

Australia won against the United Arab Emirates and will play the playoff against Peru for a place in the World Cup in Qatar