Harry Kinds, J Balvin and Extra: Watch the Variety Hitmakers Program

At the finish of a 12 months that was removed from atypical, Variety‘s Hitmakers program introduced collectively a few of music’s greatest stars to nearly have fun their accomplishments.

Harry Kinds was named Hitmaker of the 12 months, and was introduced the award by comic Nick Kroll, who co-stars with him in the upcoming movie “Don’t Fear Darling.”

“I’ve gotten to know Harry over the final couple months making the movie ‘Don’t Fear Darling,’ and I’ve discovered that Harry will not be solely an unbelievable musician and a really, excellent actor, however he’s a genuinely good dude,” Kroll mentioned. “He brings espresso and donuts to conferences each morning and despatched me flowers on my marriage ceremony night time. And now, he’s in a throuple with me and my new spouse! He’s a really beneficiant lover, and of us, he’s a manly man if I’ve ever met one.”

Kinds humbly accepted the award, calling it “a really unusual and very proud second for me.”

“For everybody I made the report with, I don’t suppose anybody’s ever walked into the studio with the intention of creating hits. I feel we attempt to make good music that we like, and generally that connects and generally it doesn’t,” Kinds mentioned in his acceptance speech. “It’s very cool to suppose that folks appreciated a few of the songs from the final album.”

The occasion was hosted by The Breakfast Membership’s Angela Yee and honored all of Variety‘s Hitmakers award recipients, together with Kinds, J Balvin, Benee, Lil Child, Charli XCX, A. G. Prepare dinner, Roddy Ricch, Blackpin, Lewis Capaldi, Interscope Geffen A&M, Maren Morris, Mustard, Ron Perry and Wassim “Sal” Slaiby.

A star-studded lineup introduced the honorees with their awards, together with Billie Eilish, 100 gecs, Justin Bieber, Sheryl Crow, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Niall Horan, Zane Lowe, Lil Nas X, Ty Dolla $ign and Caroline Suh.

Watch the full Variety Hitmakers program above or on YouTube.