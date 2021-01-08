Harry Kinds, Roddy Ricch Among New iHeartRadio Titanium Award Winners

Harry Kinds, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa are among the many artists who obtained the iHeartRadio titanium award Friday in recognition of their success throughout all iHeartRadio stations final yr.

The artists be part of different artists introduced earlier in 2020 as recipients of the titanium award, which honors artists for surpassing 1 billion complete viewers spins on iHeartRadio with considered one of their hit songs from 2020. The songs that reached this milestone throughout the newest spherical of bulletins embody two from Ricch — “The Field” and his collaboration with DaBaby, “Rockstar” — Lipa’s “Break My Coronary heart,” Kinds’ “Watermelon Sugar,” Charlie Puth and Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Earlier than You Go” and Marren Morris’ “The Bones.”

Many of the artists have been featured in Selection‘s Hitmakers awards and occasion final month, which featured an intensive Kinds profile and picture gallery (pictured above) because the accompanying journal’s cowl story.

Lipa, Kinds and Capaldi all obtained earlier titanium awards in 2020 as nicely, with every reaching the mark with different current releases. Different artists who claimed the award final yr are Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Billie Eilish, blackbear, Camila Cabello, Chris Brown, Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, Lizzo, Maroon 5, Normani, Put up Malone, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shaed, Shawn Mendes, Swae Lee, Travis Scott and The Weeknd.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” topped the yr’s iHeartRadio complete viewers checklist, amassing over 2.1 billion viewers listens in keeping with a Selection unique report. Put up Malone adopted in second with 1.87 billion viewers on “Circles,” whereas Kinds, Lipa and Capaldi fell into the subsequent three spots with their earlier songs, not the three introduced to have handed a billion at present. “Break My Coronary heart,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Earlier than You Go,” did nevertheless chart within the high 15.

All songs introduced to have obtained a titanium award Friday positioned within the high 20 for viewers listening on iHeartRadio prior to now yr.