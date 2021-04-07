Harry Kinds, The Weeknd Lead 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Noms

Fox and iHeartMedia have introduced the nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Following 2020’s cancelled stay TV broadcast, this 12 months’s occasion will air stay from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Might 27.
The ceremony celebrates the most-played artists and songs throughout iHeartRadio platforms and can function a brand new class, “TikTok Bop of the Yr,” to mirror the rising significance of the digital area in music. Nominees embody “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd, “Say So” by Doja Cat and “WAP” by Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion, amongst others.
“Blinding Lights” can also be up for the ceremony’s high prize, for which the Weeknd will compete in opposition to Publish Malone (“Circles”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Begin Now”), DaBaby and Roddy Ricch (“ROCKSTAR”) and Harry Kinds (“Watermelon Sugar”).
“The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a real awards present recognizing the artists and songs followers have listened to and cherished all 12 months lengthy,” stated John Sykes, iHeartMedia president of leisure enterprises.
Followers will decide the winners of a slew of classes, together with Greatest Fan Military, Greatest Lyrics, Greatest Cowl Music, Greatest Music Video, the Social Star Award and Favourite Music Video Choreography Award. Voting begins at present and ends on Might 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
See the total checklist of nominees under.
Music of the Yr
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“Circles” – Publish Malone
“Don’t Begin Now” – Dua Lipa
“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Kinds
Feminine Artist of the Yr
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Yr
Harry Kinds
Justin Bieber
Publish Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd
Greatest Duo/Group of the Yr
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
Greatest Collaboration
“Go Loopy” – Chris Brown & Younger Thug
“Holy” – Justin Bieber that includes Probability the Rapper
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth
“Temper” – 24kGoldn that includes iann dior
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé
Greatest New Pop Artist
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Different Rock Music of the Yr
“Bang!” – AJR
“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly
“the whole lot i wished” – Billie Eilish
“Stage Of Concern” – twenty one pilots
“Monsters” – All Time Low that includes blackbear
Different Rock Artist of the Yr
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots
Greatest New Rock/Different Rock Artist
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Rock Music of the Yr
“Dying By Rock And Roll” – The Fairly Reckless
“Endurance” – Chris Cornell
“Disgrace Disgrace” – Foo Fighters
“Shot In The Darkish” – AC/DC
“Beneath The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne
Rock Artist of the Yr
AC/DC
5 Finger Dying Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Fairly Reckless
Nation Music of the Yr
“Even Although I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
“No person However You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Nation Artist of the Yr
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Greatest New Nation Artist
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Dance Music of the Yr
“Head & Coronary heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK
“ily (i like you child)” – Surf Mesa that includes Emilee
“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur
“Rain On Me” – Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN
Dance Artist of the Yr
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Hip-Hop Music of the Yr
“Excessive Vogue” – Roddy Ricch that includes Mustard
“Life Is Good” – Future that includes Drake
“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé
“The Field” – Roddy Ricch
Hip-Hop Artist of the Yr
DaBaby
Lil Child
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Greatest New Hip-Hop Artist
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy Ricch
R&B Music of the Yr
“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko that includes H.E.R.
“Go Loopy” – Chris Brown & Younger Thug
“Warmth” Chris Brown that includes Gunna
“Taking part in Video games” – Summer time Walker
“Slide” – H.E.R. that includes YG
R&B Artist of the Yr
Chris Brown
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer time Walker
Greatest New R&B Artist
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Music of the Yr
“Caramelo” – Ozuna
“Dákiti” – Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez
“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
“RITMO (Dangerous Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Yr
Dangerous Bunny
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Greatest New Latin Artist
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Music of the Yr
“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma
“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal
“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50
“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50
“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez that includes Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Yr
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz
Producer of the Yr
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Yr
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Finneas
Greatest Lyrics
“Adore You” – Harry Kinds
“Earlier than You Go” – Lewis Capaldi
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“cardigan” – Taylor Swift
“Don’t Begin Now” – Dua Lipa
“the whole lot i wished” – Billie Eilish
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth
“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe that includes Julia Michaels
“Intentions” – Justin Bieber that includes Quavo
“Life Is Good” – Future that includes Drake
Greatest Cowl Music
“Adore You” (Harry Kinds) – Lizzo cowl
“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The 4 Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cowl
“Repair You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cowl
“Coronary heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cowl
“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Kinds cowl
Greatest Fan Military
#Agnation – Agnez Mo
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BLINK – BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY – BTS
#Harries – Harry Kinds
#Limelights – Why Don’t We
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens – NCT 127
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
Greatest Music Video
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“Don’t Begin Now” – Dua Lipa
“Dynamite” – BTS
“Hawái” – Maluma
“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK
“Life Is Good” – Future that includes Drake
“Rain On Me” – Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande
“WAP” – Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Kinds
“Yummy” – Justin Bieber
Social Star Award
Dixie D’Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Favourite Music Video Choreography
BTS – Son Sung Deuk
“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson
“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami
“Bodily” (Dua Lipa) – Appeal La’Donna
“Rain On Me” (Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson
“Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown
WAP” (Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight
“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop of the Yr
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“Lottery (Renegade)” – Okay CAMP
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
“Say So” – Doja Cat
“WAP” – Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion
Add Comment