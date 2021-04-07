Harry Kinds, The Weeknd Lead 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Noms

Fox and iHeartMedia have introduced the nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Following 2020’s cancelled stay TV broadcast, this 12 months’s occasion will air stay from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Might 27.

The ceremony celebrates the most-played artists and songs throughout iHeartRadio platforms and can function a brand new class, “TikTok Bop of the Yr,” to mirror the rising significance of the digital area in music. Nominees embody “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd, “Say So” by Doja Cat and “WAP” by Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion, amongst others.

“Blinding Lights” can also be up for the ceremony’s high prize, for which the Weeknd will compete in opposition to Publish Malone (“Circles”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Begin Now”), DaBaby and Roddy Ricch (“ROCKSTAR”) and Harry Kinds (“Watermelon Sugar”).

“The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a real awards present recognizing the artists and songs followers have listened to and cherished all 12 months lengthy,” stated John Sykes, iHeartMedia president of leisure enterprises.

Followers will decide the winners of a slew of classes, together with Greatest Fan Military, Greatest Lyrics, Greatest Cowl Music, Greatest Music Video, the Social Star Award and Favourite Music Video Choreography Award. Voting begins at present and ends on Might 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

See the total checklist of nominees under.

Music of the Yr

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Circles” – Publish Malone

“Don’t Begin Now” – Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Kinds

Feminine Artist of the Yr

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Yr

Harry Kinds

Justin Bieber

Publish Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd

Greatest Duo/Group of the Yr

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Greatest Collaboration

“Go Loopy” – Chris Brown & Younger Thug

“Holy” – Justin Bieber that includes Probability the Rapper

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth

“Temper” – 24kGoldn that includes iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé

Greatest New Pop Artist

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Different Rock Music of the Yr

“Bang!” – AJR

“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

“the whole lot i wished” – Billie Eilish

“Stage Of Concern” – twenty one pilots

“Monsters” – All Time Low that includes blackbear

Different Rock Artist of the Yr

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots

Greatest New Rock/Different Rock Artist

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Music of the Yr

“Dying By Rock And Roll” – The Fairly Reckless

“Endurance” – Chris Cornell

“Disgrace Disgrace” – Foo Fighters

“Shot In The Darkish” – AC/DC

“Beneath The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Yr

AC/DC

5 Finger Dying Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Fairly Reckless

Nation Music of the Yr

“Even Although I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“No person However You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Nation Artist of the Yr

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Greatest New Nation Artist

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Dance Music of the Yr

“Head & Coronary heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK

“ily (i like you child)” – Surf Mesa that includes Emilee

“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

“Rain On Me” – Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Yr

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Hip-Hop Music of the Yr

“Excessive Vogue” – Roddy Ricch that includes Mustard

“Life Is Good” – Future that includes Drake

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé

“The Field” – Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Yr

DaBaby

Lil Child

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Greatest New Hip-Hop Artist

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch

R&B Music of the Yr

“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko that includes H.E.R.

“Go Loopy” – Chris Brown & Younger Thug

“Warmth” Chris Brown that includes Gunna

“Taking part in Video games” – Summer time Walker

“Slide” – H.E.R. that includes YG

R&B Artist of the Yr

Chris Brown

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer time Walker

Greatest New R&B Artist

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Music of the Yr

“Caramelo” – Ozuna

“Dákiti” – Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“RITMO (Dangerous Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Yr

Dangerous Bunny

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Greatest New Latin Artist

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Music of the Yr

“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal

“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50

“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50

“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez that includes Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Yr

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Yr

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Yr

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas

Greatest Lyrics

“Adore You” – Harry Kinds

“Earlier than You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Begin Now” – Dua Lipa

“the whole lot i wished” – Billie Eilish

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett that includes Charlie Puth

“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe that includes Julia Michaels

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber that includes Quavo

“Life Is Good” – Future that includes Drake

Greatest Cowl Music

“Adore You” (Harry Kinds) – Lizzo cowl

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The 4 Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cowl

“Repair You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cowl

“Coronary heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cowl

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Kinds cowl

Greatest Fan Military

#Agnation – Agnez Mo

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BLINK – BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY – BTS

#Harries – Harry Kinds

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens – NCT 127

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Greatest Music Video

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Don’t Begin Now” – Dua Lipa

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Hawái” – Maluma

“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” – Future that includes Drake

“Rain On Me” – Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande

“WAP” – Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Kinds

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

Social Star Award

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Favourite Music Video Choreography

BTS – Son Sung Deuk

“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

“Bodily” (Dua Lipa) – Appeal La’Donna

“Rain On Me” (Girl Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

“Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown

WAP” (Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Yr

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Lottery (Renegade)” – Okay CAMP

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“WAP” – Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion