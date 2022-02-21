Harry Maguire posted a photo of his goal celebration against Leeds and baffled Manchester United fans: who is the “intruder”

Maguire’s celebration, with the “intruder” indicated (Instagram)

The Manchester United won in one of the most vibrant matches of the last day of the Premier League: beat 4 to 2 at Leeds as a visitor. The result was changeable: the Red Devils took advantage of two, those led by Marcelo Bielsa equalized with two shouts in one minute, but in the epilogue the powerful cast that has Cristiano Ronaldo as a flag weighed down their hierarchy.

In that context, Harry Maguire He was in charge of opening the scoring at Elland Road, 34 minutes into the match. To celebrate, the 28-year-old defender knelt in front of one of the stands packed with local fans, who expressed his regret at the conquest, or dedicated some insult to him. The footballer shared a photo of the celebration on his social networks and the post puzzled Man U fans.

The thing is Among the taciturn-looking fans is a face that was clearly edited, Photoshopped into the image. The protagonist also has an embarrassed gesture. Consequently, among the comments the queries regarding the particularity of the image intensified. “Who is this man?”, was the question that was repeated tirelessly. Until Maguire himself revealed the mystery.

The defender of the English team revealed the identity of the “instruder”: “For everyone asking, he is my good mate, a huge Leeds fan. He was in the stadium, but not in the photo. He’s been giving us a stick all week, so I thought I’d add him.”.

Harry’s goal was just the start of an exhilarating duel for the fans. Bruno Fernandes widened the gap for United already in added time of the first leg. But Leeds reacted with goals from Rodrigo Moreno and Brazilian Raphinha, one behind the other. Fred, another member of the Verdeamarela, made it 3-2. And Anthony Elanga, one minute into the epilogue, definitively collapsed the illusions of the owner of the house.

The alternatives of the vibrant triumph of the Red Devils against Leeds

Thus, the Red Devils appear in fourth place in the Premier League standings, seven units behind the leader, Manchester City. Leeds, on the other hand, occupy a disturbing place, just five steps from Watford, the first team in the relegation zone.

Maguire, for his part, managed with his shout to silence the criticism to which he had been subjected, especially for his performances at United. In the pre-game, the former Leicester had been ratified as captain by manager Ralph Rangnick.

“They paid too much money for it. When I saw him at Leicester he was a decent player”, he had flogged him a few days ago Jack Stam. With his goal, at least, he will stop being in the eye of the storm for a while. And he managed to “get revenge” on his friend, whom he artificially included in the photo of his celebration.

