Harry Potter: 8 Reasons Why J.Okay. Rowling’s Saga Should Be Turned Into An HBO Max Series

JK Rowling Might Make Modifications Or Changes To The Story If She Needed To

Maybe the best cause that Harry Potter ought to grow to be an HBO Max unique sequence is the truth that, very like Sport of Thrones did with its later seasons, there’s room to artistically diverge from the supposed path of the franchise. There could also be facets to the unique story that J.Okay. Rowling has a brand new perspective on all these years later. A TV present would give her the chance to discover the characters’ tales another way, if she selected to. Or, if Rowling needs to take the Stephen King route, she might write new materials resulting in a radically modified ending when all is claimed and performed.