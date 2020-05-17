Harry Potter: 8 Reasons Why J.Okay. Rowling’s Saga Should Be Turned Into An HBO Max Series

Go away a Remark
In its prime, Warner Bros’ Harry Potter movie franchise took J.Okay. Rowling’s sprawling Wizarding World saga and turned it into 8 really magical movies. In fact, this has solely led followers of The Boy Who Lived to consider that ultimately, a Harry Potter TV sequence could be within the works. And with Warner Bros being a part of the identical household as HBO Max, that’s a prospect that feels all of the extra attainable.
It’s a prospect that has impressed a diverse spectrum of reactions, and particularly in right this moment’s context, we’re fairly constructive concerning the the reason why Harry Potter ought to undoubtedly grow to be an HBO Max unique sequence. Elevate your wands, and put together the proper incantations, as we’re about to conjure eight causes Hogwarts ought to be delivered to HBO Max.
All Of The Harry Potter Books Are Already Written
When the Harry Potter movies have been being made for theatrical launch, there was nonetheless a little bit of a lag between the books being revealed and the films being written. So the movies have been extra of an episodic affair, slightly than one that might work from the whole canvas in a single shot. Should HBO Max adapt the books right into a model new TV sequence, meaning the entire foreshadowing and easter eggs a fan might dream of from later books may very well be constructed into from day one.
Nearly A Decade Has Handed Since The Final Harry Potter Film
Apart from the Incredible Beasts portion of the franchise, the right Harry Potter saga has been absent for a while. Although solely 4 years have handed since Harry Potter and the Cursed Little one went to print, we’ve seen virtually a decade go between now and the discharge of the ultimate movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Half II. J.Okay. Rowling’s epic saga feels ripe for a TV reinterpretation, contemplating how lengthy it’s been for the reason that sequence has had its day on the motion pictures.
Folks Have Anticipated A Harry Potter TV Series Remake For Some Time
Even when the unique run of theatrical movies was nonetheless being launched, followers joked about how a TV sequence adaptation of Harry Potter would ultimately proper these supposed wrongs. If HBO Max have been to announce a model new sequence this very second, not even Daniel Radcliffe himself would bat a watch in shock, as it is a second folks have anticipated for a while now. Which simply leaves both the shock of pleasure or the scorn of disapproval available by these hooked up to their recollections of the franchise.
His Darkish Supplies Has Confirmed That A Harry Potter Series Might Work
Even when 2007’s movie adaptation of Phillip Pullman’s The Golden Compass isn’t fairly within the league of excellence because the Harry Potter movies, that very franchise’s leap to TV nonetheless serves as an inspiration for the way J.Okay. Rowling’s sequence may very well be delivered to HBO Max slightly successfully. Because the prolonged method to adapting a Potter guide would enable the story to breathe, being advised in a extra extended trend, His Darkish Supplies’ HBO success is the proper case research for the way and why Harry Potter belongs on the streaming service.
There’s A Lot Of Materials That Was By no means Tailored Into The Harry Potter Films
Any guide sequence delivered to the massive display has needed to make sacrifices with regards to which tales to inform, and which of them to chop, of their cinematic adaptation. Harry Potter dropped whole characters and subplots all through its cinematic run, seen maybe most notably in the truth that Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is each the longest guide and shortest film within the Wizarding World. An HBO Max sequence would enable tales like Hermione’s work pertaining to Home-elf rights, and characters just like the mischievous ghost Peeves to be reintegrated into their correct locations within the story.
Incredible Beasts’ Movie Franchise Might Simply Be Tied Into The Harry Potter Series
J.Okay. Rowling’s Incredible Beasts screenplays are alleged to increase upon a earlier period of wizarding historical past we’d solely ever realized small snippets about within the Harry Potter sequence. Now, with these tales being written in larger element all through that new batch of movies, an HBO Max sequence might tie these particulars into Harry Potter’s adventures all the higher. So as a substitute of being completely blindsided by new familial relations in outstanding wizarding households, the general canon will be adjusted to raised combine these very important particulars for the mixed viewers of sequence newcomers and basic followers.
It Might Lead To A TV Adaptation Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Little one
As an enormous two-part spectacle of stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Little one’s eventual adaptation is one other topic followers have speculated about since its debut. A lot as an HBO Max sequence would assist tie the Incredible Beasts previous into the Wizarding World all the higher, such an enterprise might result in the eight Harry Potter story being introduced in entrance of cameras. And by time such a present reaches the purpose that this story may very well be tailored, there’s a superb probability that the unique Harry Potter movie forged might reprise their roles, as greater than sufficient time could have handed for them to age into that story’s timeframe.
JK Rowling Might Make Modifications Or Changes To The Story If She Needed To
Maybe the best cause that Harry Potter ought to grow to be an HBO Max unique sequence is the truth that, very like Sport of Thrones did with its later seasons, there’s room to artistically diverge from the supposed path of the franchise. There could also be facets to the unique story that J.Okay. Rowling has a brand new perspective on all these years later. A TV present would give her the chance to discover the characters’ tales another way, if she selected to. Or, if Rowling needs to take the Stephen King route, she might write new materials resulting in a radically modified ending when all is claimed and performed.
Speaking up a Harry Potter sequence for HBO Max is solely hypothetical, as Warner Bros hasn’t introduced any plans to interact in such an enterprise simply but. It’s not for lack of motivation although, as there’s loads of causes for why such a sequence might work fantastically, if performed proper. At this second, the third Incredible Beasts movie is a precedence, however don’t be stunned if the close to future brings an owl delivered envelope proclaiming that Harry Potter will probably be coming to a TV display close to you.
