Harry Potter: 9 Strange Things That Happen In The Wizarding World We Just Accept

Wizards Are Shockingly Ignorant Of Muggle Life

Wizards are vastly outnumbered and compelled to share their world with the Muggles, and but, they’ve discovered little or no about Muggle tradition normally. I am not saying they should, after all, however even taking a category on methods to correctly use a phone would considerably enhance their way of life. To not point out that dwelling amongst Muggles with a magical edge would virtually assuredly put somebody nicely forward in life! Maybe the truth that solely pure blood households are actually shut out of the tradition is why the ignorance persists, and why counting on something Muggle associated is taken into account lower than ideally suited.