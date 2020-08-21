Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone Just Hit A Massive Box Office Milestone Thanks To Re-Releases

Choose AMC film theaters within the U.S. did open as we speak, August 20, and the most important theater chain is planning to slowly reopen extra of its places within the coming weeks with a social distancing plan in place and enhanced cleansing measures. Within the subsequent few weeks, there will probably be new films becoming a member of the field workplace, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet internationally on August 26 and to North America on September 3. There may be, nonetheless, some fear that footage may leak and followers will pirate copies.