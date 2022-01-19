Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy is reaffirmed: its launch is still maintained for 2022

Warner Bros has wanted to silence the rumors that pointed to a major delay in the game.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy has captured the interest of both fans of the magical franchise and those players unfamiliar with it, a phenomenon that has reached the point that its trailer was the most viewed on the PlayStation channel after a Showcase in 2020. However, the lack of information from Warner Bros has raised suspicions among the public, something that has been aggravated by the rumor about a supposed delay.

The publisher has reviewed the games that will be released in 2022However, the publisher has not let speculation run wild and has dropped information that reaffirms the launch of the game in 2022. Through a thread of tweets on the account of Warner Play Brazil They have remembered the titles that will arrive throughout the year, which includes a Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy that will undoubtedly relieve the entire community.

In this compilation we also find other adventures confirmed for 2022 como Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, MultiVersus o LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Todos ellos without a specific date, as is also the case with the Hogwarts Legacy fantasy experience.

Of course, the game’s previous delay has set off alarm bells in the gaming community, as Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy was initially scheduled for 2021. However, Warner Bros. has been raising expectations with his great confidence in the project, because he considers that all the waiting will be worth it. For the moment, we will have to be attentive to the distributor providing more information about one of the most anticipated deliveries of recent years.

More about: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros and 2022.