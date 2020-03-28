Harry Potter Malfoy reunion: Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton share self-isolation video call

Harry Potter followers can’t get sufficient of the father-son relationship between Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who performed the villainous Lucius and Draco Malfoy respectively within the movie franchise – and it seems like even life beneath lockdown can’t hold the 2 actors aside…

Isaacs took to social media to share a 20-minute video call between himself and Felton, in help of the British Crimson Cross – and all through the video the Slytherin duo are predictably cute, as Felton even refers to Isaacs as “Dad” throughout their dialog.

Within the full clip, which Isaacs shared to Instagram on Friday, The OA actor is outwardly sitting at his kitchen desk whereas Felton (after some technical points) seems in his yard at his house in Los Angeles.

The pair speak, amongst different issues, about their relationship, the coronavirus pandemic and their lives beneath lockdown – whereas additionally, after all, regularly teasing one another.

You’ll be able to watch the complete change under, and take a look at what else is on with our TVInformation.