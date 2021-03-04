Harry Potter sequels could hit HBO according to WarnerMedia CEO

WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar has spoken about the possible expansion of the franchise of Harry Potter for HBO Max and Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kilar made an appearance at an investor conference Thursday and shed some light on the subject of the Harry Potter projects on HBO Max. He pointed out that there was a lot “potential” for sequels and spin-offs, though it remained under the spell of silence and did not reveal any firm development plans.

“There is this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises.”Kilar said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference during a webcast session. “And we’re incredibly grateful to be able to partner with JK Rowling, so I’d say there’s a lot of fun and potential there too.”.

The media points out that “The discussion about possible Harry Potter sequels” It came about when Kilar referred to “The Creative Fortunes of Warner Bros. in the Future.”. In particular, Kilar highlighted the success of HBO and HBO Max after the service surpassed nearly 61 million subscribers worldwide (it happened in 2020). He said the transmitter was “way ahead of virtually any metric”, including commitment, usage per day, and subscriber count. .

This comes shortly after a report emerged about a Harry Potter television series that was in early development on HBO Max. Sources indicated that they had discussed “general ideas” for the project, but that no agreements had been made. HBO Max and Warner Bros. commented on the speculation at the time and told THR that “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.”.

However, it is possible that HBO Max and Warner Bros. were giving an answer based on a very different definition of “Developing”; With early discussions underway, the two companies may not have defined the project as formally in development at this early stage, especially with no cast, director, or attached writers yet.

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe previously told IGN that he hopes the stories will receive a full reboot in the form of a movie or TV series one day, saying: “It will be interesting to see how long those movies stay … there seems to be something sacred around them right now, but that will pass, the glow will disappear at some point. It will be interesting if they reboot them and just make the movies again or make a new one. series; I’m fascinated to see it. “.

It’s unclear what role JK Rowling will play in future additions to the franchise, particularly those coming from the entertainment companies that have the rights to create Harry Potter projects, but whatever the case, we think the Harry Potter saga needs a new beginning through television, and HBO Max could be the answer for that.