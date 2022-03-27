Harry Potter sneaks into the fantasy worlds of Skyrim, Minecraft, the Sims and other PC games through these mods

“It’s Leviosa, not Leviosa.” We have all recited Hermione’s phrase ad nauseam, partly because of the repellent comment, but also because many of us have felt like Ron in class without knowing very well what to do. However, rarely have we been able to do the same in the video game away from the Somewhat simple adaptations mostly developed by Electronic Arts and that they sought to transfer what was seen in the cinema to the interactive world.

Hogwarts Legacy stands as the game that many of us expected, with the chance to tour the castle and replicate what was seen in the movies or read in the books and that we could not do since the long-awaited letter of access never arrived. As there are still quite a few months to go before its launch, planned for the christmas this yearwe have set out to investigate, putting on the invisibility cloak and unravel those games that can become Harry Potter at the stroke of mod.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is a game that lends itself to madness and modifications of almost anything. bethesda engine, Creation Engineit’s very moldable and in addition to mods that expand on the medieval fantasy content, we can also translate the late 90’s magical fantasy of the world of Harry Potter with the inclusion of Hogwarts.

Phenderix Magic World nos traslada al manantis worlda space outside of Skryim, but with the assets of the game itself. This translates into a new scenario to explore, with a school of witchcraft and wizardry that tries to resemble Hogwarts —although it remains an attempt—, but also with weapons, spells and enemies that could function within the Wizarding World.

If you want data and numbers, I won’t leave you wanting because we are facing one of the most complete mods to live the Harry Potter experience. Nothing less than 160 spells, 16 quests with its own history, encounters with bosses and customization to resemble a Howgarts student. Of course, its creator ensures that all this content is not only available in Manantis and that we can use it in the base game de Skyrim.



Imagen: Nexus Mods

What would Harry Potter be without magical duels? It is almost the only way to face our enemies and they tend to be visually spectacular as we have already seen in the movies. In this case and as you can see in the incredible image above, thanks to the Magic Duel – Reborn mod we can carry out one of these duels that, not having wands, seems more like a test of strength from Dragon Ball.

For this, it will suffice to charge our spell while aiming at an enemy to launch our attack and toggle between the left and right attack keys to push the enemy’s spell to him. This is awesome, I know, but we can go further by running these same duels with dragons, but without spells, screaming. Its operation is identical, but the fact of seeing a dragon and a human screaming at each other until one falls down is quite funny.



Imagen: Nexus Mods

If Harry Potter is magic and spells, we cannot ignore the best method of transport, as well as being cheap and unpolluted: the magic brooms. Its name does not leave much mystery and this mod adds flying brooms that we can even make and, in addition, will shoot rays of light. This attack is not present in the lore novels, but who cares as long as we have a good time.

If we talk about methods of transport without polluting, what better than becoming a smoke ball to soar the skies. This power, typical of the followers of the evil one, allows us to fly around the map with a trail of black smoke, or of different colors, like one of those death eaters.

Los Sims 4

The truth is that there is an expansion pack for The Sims 4 under the name of The Kingdom of Magic that slightly introduces the foot in magic in the purest Harry Potter style, but this is not the official license from Warner Bros. In this case, if you want to make your sims look closer to what they would look like in Hogwarts school, this mod adds a outfit of the four houses of the castle: Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw.

However, perhaps the most interesting thing with a view to living the Harry Potter experience in the Electronic Arts and Maxis title is the construction of our home. Far from living a fairytale life in a life simulator, the truth is that The Sims have stolen hours from us building our beloved home, but what if we could live in Known locations from JK Rowling’s world?

Minecraft

Unlike the rest of the mods, this one requires a minimum payment of 1 euro to access it on the website of its creator.

Yes, this Minecraft mod shares the same name with the one we’ll see later in Blade and Sorcery, the virtual reality game from the WarpFrog studio, but its purpose is different. While the aforementioned mods for Skyrim seek to move a bit of the Wizarding World, Witchcraft and Wizardry for Minecraft wants to do so to 1:1 scale in a job of nothing less than 7 years.

We are in front of one of the most spectacular mods, which serves as the setting for a thousand adventures. Architecturally, modder Floo Network has recreated Hogwarts with stunning fidelity, including places like Diagon Alley; but this mod takes us to the magical world with a series of challenges, enemies and enchantments with which to have a good time.



Image: CurseForge

Looking for something else for Minecraft? This mod seeks to directly bring the magical world of Harry Potter to Mojang’s game, although without many frills. We say this because, with the exception of the previous mod, this one does not transfer Hogwarts castle to the video game, but yes its spells and some enemies.

Total 14 spellsfrom Accio to the deadly Sectumsempra without leaving aside the nice Wingardium Leviosa, and even 5 enemies: Dementors, Death Eaters, Tree Serpents, Mandrakes, and Fire Serpents. It may not be the mod that gives you the most options, but its features do not end there. We will be able to create potions in the magic cauldrons, tonics, make butter beer, fly on a broom and yes, we can use a magic wand.

Blade and Sorcery

If you have played Blade and Sorcery you will have realized that the work of its independent studio seeks to move away from any narrative and only wants us to experiment. An experience that is open to all kinds of mods and certainly not going to be the one to reject Harry Potter modifications. The game for VR so add wands and spellsthe latter very little consistent with the lorebut tremendously satisfying to run.

The mud Piepop101 has added Avada Kedavera, Crucio, Petrificus Totalis, Bombarda, Everte Statum and Incendio as spells, and we will be able to play in a Quidditch field or in the very Diagon Alley, although a total of 6 maps will be introduced in the future. Of course, when we say play, it is rather to fight and it is that in a kind of asymmetric multiplayer, without online functions, we will face alone against 5 wizards or 2 very powerful wizards. Also, away from the wands we have the sword of Godric Gryffindorwhich we can use for… we leave it to your imagination.