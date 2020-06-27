Harry Potter Star Was Obsessed And Even Wrote Fan Mail To Daniel Radcliffe Before Being Cast

Depart a Remark
By the point Luna Lovegood debuted within the Harry Potter universe, the story of the Boy Who Lived was already round midway via. Nonetheless, as soon as she confirmed up in The Order of the Phoenix, Luna turned a fan favourite, and naturally she was included within the latter Harry Potter films too, with Evanna Lynch taking part in the character.
That stated, the Harry Potter mythos was necessary to the actress even earlier than she was solid in The Order of the Phoenix, which marked her movie debut. Even earlier than she acquired to go away her stamp on the Wizarding World, she was already a hardcore fan of the Harry Potter books and flicks, to the purpose that she even wrote to Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. As Lynch lately recalled:
I used to be a extremely, actually obsessive Harry Potter fan. I began studying them once I was about eight, and that was my complete identification for some time. I cued up for the books, I wrote fan mail to Daniel Radcliffe. I even acquired his autograph.
With Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone (or The Thinker’s Stone, should you want) hitting bookshelves in 1997 and the movie adaptation popping out in 2001, Evanna Lynch acquired in on the Harry Potter craze throughout these early years. Lynch even famous how she wrote to J.Ok. Rowling and the writer wrote again, resulting in the 2 beginning a friendship. So one can solely think about how excited she was upon being solid within the later films.
Nonetheless, trying again at her Harry Potter fandom, Evanna Lynch realized that her deep obsession with the lore and expertise concerned wasn’t the best. As she defined later in her interview on the Speaking Tastebuds podcast:
I additionally discovered that the entire fan tradition is a bit unhealthy, you understand being obsessive about an individual. As a result of once I met Daniel, Emma and Rupert, I knew the whole lot about them. I knew their pets’ names, I knew their birthdays, I knew their mother and father’ names, and I needed to fake I didn’t.
Whereas there’s nothing fallacious with being a fan of Harry Potter or any main franchise/property, Evanna Lynch walked away understanding that it may be problematic having your complete identification revolve round stated franchise/property, significantly at an impressionable younger age. In her thoughts, fan tradition can get to the purpose the place it’s “harmful” and you may “lose your self in it.” Within the actress’ phrases:
Being an obsessive fan is form of disempowering. It occurs whenever you’re a young person, you are so insecure and also you’re looking for your self. And then you definately see these different individuals they usually appear nice and superb and form of godly.
Nonetheless, trying on the huge image, Evanna Lynch’s connection the world of Harry Potter was enormously helpful, and never only for her profession. Again in 2018, Lynch talked about how studying the Harry Potter books helped her via an consuming dysfunction, and he or she’s removed from the one one who these books have been a supply of consolation via darkish occasions.
Following her four-film stint as Luna Lovegood, Evanna Lynch reprised the character within the A Very Potter Senior 12 months stage manufacturing and the LEGO Dimensions online game, in addition to was one of many voices on the Tales of Beedle the Bard audiobook. Her different credit embrace GBF, My Title is Emily, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and collaborating on Dancing with the Stars Season 27. Lynch can be a veganism and animal rights activist.
Whereas the Harry Potter movie collection concluded practically a decade in the past, the Wizarding World continues with the Implausible Beasts prequel saga. The subsequent installment, Implausible Beasts 3, will work its magic in theaters on November 12, 2021.
Add Comment