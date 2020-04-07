Harry Potter Writer J.K. Rowling Suspects She Had Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
Many all through the world are persevering with to battle the coronavirus pandemic, together with a large quantity of celebrities who’ve been identified. Tom Hanks and spouse Rita Wilson have been among the many first high-profile figures to contract the virus however have since recovered. Now, Harry Potter writer J.Ok. Rowling believes that she might have had an encounter with COVID-19 and is talking out about it.
J.Ok. Rowling revealed by means of a latest Twitter submit that she exhibited signs of the coronavirus for the previous few weeks, although she was by no means examined. Rowling went on to say she has recovered and shared a video that she credit for her restoration:
Whereas it’s good to listen to that Rowling is not experiencing potential signs, it’s necessary to emphasize that she was by no means formally examined, making her reported COVID-19 standing considerably unclear.
Even though she should self-quarantine and apply social distancing like the remainder of us, J.Ok. Rowling hasn’t been complacent. The writer just lately gifted lecturers with the open license to submit movies of themselves studying Harry Potter books to their college students. Such movies, nonetheless, can solely be posted by means of a safe college community or a closed academic platform. Whatever the pink tape, it’s nonetheless a pleasant gesture on Rowling’s half.
J.Ok. Rowling isn’t the one movie star spreading generosity throughout this pandemic. X-Males star James McAvoy just lately contributed over $300,00zero to a crowdfunding marketing campaign to assist present protecting gear for Nationwide Heath Service workers. Pop star Pink is making $500,00zero donations to each the Temple College Hospital Emergency Fund and to the mayor of Los Angeles’ Emergency COVID-19 Disaster Fund.
In the meantime, NFL quarterback Drew Brees has dedicated to donating $5 million to town of New Orleans within the hopes of aiding town’s COVID-19 reduction efforts.
Along with the spirit of giving, others are discovering methods to unfold some good old style positivity. Whereas in self-quarantine, each Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson entertained the general public with a severe of hilarious social media posts. These starting from Hanks engaged on a traditional typewriter and Wilson even singling alongside to “Hip Hop Horray.”
John Krasinski has even launched a brand new present on YouTube that goals to spotlight constructive information on the planet. In his most up-to-date episode, he welcomed a younger Hamilton fan who was later handled to a efficiency from Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Broadway authentic forged.
Whether or not or not J.Ok. Rowling truly contracted COVID-19 can’t be stated, however not less than she’s utilizing the chance to talk out on the virus and unfold some positivity. As a result of the necessity for positivity throughout a time like this goes with out saying. Stick with CinemBlend as we preserve you up to date on the newest coronavirus-related developments on the planet of tv and movie.
Add Comment