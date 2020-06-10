Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Responds To J.Ok. Rowling’s Comments About Transgender Women

To all of the individuals who now really feel that their expertise of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I’m deeply sorry for the ache these feedback have prompted you. I actually hope that you simply don’t totally lose what was invaluable in these tales to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest power within the universe, able to overcoming something; in the event that they taught you that power is present in variety, and that dogmatic concepts of pureness result in the oppression of susceptible teams; should you imagine {that a} explicit character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they’re homosexual or bisexual; should you discovered something in these tales that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that’s between you and the e-book that you simply learn, and it’s sacred. And for my part no person can contact that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these feedback is not going to taint that an excessive amount of.