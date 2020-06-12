Harry Potter’s Emma Watson And More Respond After J.Ok. Rowling’s Comments About Transgender Women

The occasions within the final a number of weeks have firmed our resolve as an organization to confront troublesome societal points. Warner Bros.’ place on inclusiveness is effectively established, and fostering a various and inclusive tradition has by no means been extra necessary to our firm and to our audiences world wide. We deeply worth the work of our storytellers who give a lot of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We acknowledge our duty to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all folks, notably these we work with and people we attain by way of our content material.