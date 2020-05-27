Harry Potter’s J.Okay. Rowling Is Finally Giving Us Another Children’s Story

A lot to our shock, J.Okay. Rowling has had an unpublished story in her attic for nearly a decade. Like many people the world’s highest-earning creator has been residence much more than normal over the previous couple months and even has a direct connection to the present well being disaster. Rowling has dismissed the mud on a youngsters’s story referred to as The Ickabog, and he or she’s publishing it this 12 months.