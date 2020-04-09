Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs Has Some Blunt Thoughts About What Ultimately Happened To Lucius Malfoy

Onscreen, you may see he’s all the time barely stubbly and red-eyed and ingesting every time he can. I all the time thought he drank an excessive amount of. After which, within the ultimate battle at Hogwarts, it turned clear to him, significantly when Narcissa and Draco ran off, that there was no place for him in both future. Voldemort was not gonna have him by his facet. He’d already [taken] my wand on the desk in Malfoy Manor, which is public humiliation, virtually castration.