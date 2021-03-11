‘Harry Potter’s’ Katie Leung Got Racist Attacks for Playing Cho Chang

Actor Katie Leung, who performed Cho Chang within the Harry Potter franchise, opened up about experiencing racist assaults from followers on-line whereas filming the fantasy sequence. She mentioned publicists advised her to disclaim what was occurring if she had been ever requested.

Leung recalled what occurred on an episode of the podcast “Chinese language Chippy Woman” launched on Monday. She says after her casting in 2005’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth” was introduced, she began seeing racist messages from followers on-line.

“I used to be Googling myself at one level, and I used to be on this web site, which was type of devoted to the Harry Potter fandom. I bear in mind studying all of the feedback. And, yeah, it was quite a lot of racist shit,” she says.

Leung, who was born in Scotland and is of Chinese language descent, was solely 16 when she was solid within the Harry Potter movies. She recalled not receiving any media coaching earlier than doing interviews and mentioned publicists advised her to disclaim that the racist assaults had been occurring.

“I bear in mind them saying to me, ‘Oh, look Katie, we haven’t seen these, these web sites that individuals are speaking about. And you understand, in case you get requested that, simply say it’s not true. Say it’s not occurring,’” she mentioned. “And I simply nodded my head. I used to be like, ‘Okay, okay,’ although I had seen it myself with my very own eyes. I used to be like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’ll simply say all the things’s nice.’”

Warner Bros. Footage, the studio behind the Harry Potter movies, declined to remark. It’s unclear if the publicists labored for the studio or for the actress.

“I used to be actually fucking grateful that I used to be within the place I used to be in,” Leung mentioned. “I preserve saying, ‘Oh I want I’d possibly mentioned one thing.’ However you’ll be able to’t do this.”

After “Goblet of Hearth,” Leung was featured within the following 4 Harry Potter motion pictures — “Order of the Phoenix,” “Half-Blood Prince” and the 2 “Deathly Hallows: Half 1 and a pair of.” She’s additionally appeared in movies like “Locked Down” and “The Foreigner” and TV exhibits equivalent to “The Nest,” “White Dragon” and “Chimerica.”